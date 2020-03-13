menu
Andhra Police seizes Rs 4.5 lakh, gold

Posted by Qayam Published: March 13, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Krishna: Nandigama (Rural) Police on Friday recovered Rs 4.5 lakh and 20 gm gold during a search at Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacherla Mandal here.

The seizures were made during police searches being conducted in the wake of local body polls. The police team which conducted the search was led by Nandigama (Rural) Circle Inspector Satish Kumar.

The police recovered Rs 4.50 lakh and 20 gm gold from one Srinivas Rao who was travelling from Kodada in Nalgonda district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

The police also informed that Rao has been arrested and an investigation is underway in the case.

Source: ANI
