Andhra police to take action against cop for turning away complainant

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Police has assured to take action against a cop who allegedly harassed a man, who threatened to commit suicide if justice not served.

The man approached the police station to file a complaint against a YSRCP leader for allegedly encroaching his land following which he was threatened by the police.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Anburajan said YSRCP leader Tirupal Reddy along with a police officer had threatened the man, Akbar Bhasha while encroaching his land.

“The victim from Kadapa made a video accusing police official of allegedly harassing him and his family wherein he claimed to die by suicide if justice is not served in due time. This video went viral on social media. Basha made an appeal to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang to rescue him from police harassment. The video is noticed by the CMO,” he said.

“Basha and his family are residing at a village in Duvvur Mandal of Kadapa district. Akbar Basha made a video and shared it on social media on Friday. In that video, Basha said that YSRCP leader Tirupal Reddy had encroached on his one and a half acre land. When the police officer was approached, the police allegedly threatened of encountering Basha and his family. Basha says that he needs protection from Tirupal Reddy as well as circle inspector Konda Reddy. If justice is not done to his family, he would commit suicide,” he said.

He further said, “The video message of Basha came to my notice through Facebook. The Chief Minister’s office has taken a notice of this issue.”

Further probe into the matter is underway.