Andhra Pradeh: YSRCP Chief Whip Slams TDP , Jana Sena; says “We will win Badvel Hands Down”

Amravati: YSR Congress Party chief whip G Srikanth Reddy on Thursday slammed both TDP and Jana Sena leaders and accused them of playing caste politics.

As Badvel is set for by-polls on October 30, parties have begun indulging in heated debates as they jostle for power in the assembly constituency.

As part of the election campaign , the YSRCP leaders have been instructed to go door to door and connect with local leaders at the grass-roots level. The Andhra Pradesh government chief claimed that the party would win the by-polls with ease. Speaking at press conference he said “the two year governance of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is well received across the state as well as in Badvel constituency, who have witnessed the welfare schemes, and fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

As instructed by the chief minister all the government programs, welfare initiatives will be explained door to door. “Like no other government in the country, the AP government has directly credited over Rs 1,00,000 crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries with no corruption and fulfilled over 98 percent of promises made in the manifesto.” claimed Reddy.

He further mentioned that the YSRCP had maintained a majority at all level of government since the party secured 10,500 panchayat seats out of 13,000 panchayats in AP. The YSRCP leader also mentioned that the party had won 9600 Mandal Parishad Territorial Councils 631 Zilla ParishadTerritorialCouncils, 634 MandalParishad Panchayats and that 13 Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, 518 corporators, 1800 counsellors and 74 Municipal Chairpersons.

Reddy then took a dig at the TDP and Jana Sena stating that the two parties were indulging in caste politics.

Expressing his displeasure over the opposition’s approach he stated that, “Seeing such support from people, the opposition is conspiring to create unrest in the state to divert people from the government”. He further stated that “no one could do anything to the YSRCP as long as it has the people’s support.”

He was of the view that both the opposition parties could approached the government with regards to social issues , which would be considered on priority basis. The YSRCP leader stated that party has prioritized women and weaker sections with regards to all nominated post.

Reddy accused the opposition of having an agenda to degrade the government by propping up sensitive issues of caste and religion. he blamed the TDP and Jana Sena of ignoring the progressive policies of the government.

The YSRCP leader took a dig at Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan for venting out his frustration over the online ticketing system rather than providing a solution to the same . He futher stated that “it was the cinema authorities who favored the online ticketing system” asking Kalyan as to what he actually took issue with.