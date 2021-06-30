Andhra Pradesh: 3,797 new COVID-19 infections reported

Amaravati: Active Covid cases dropped below 40,000 to reach 38,338 on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh, even as 3,797 new Covid infections have been reported.

On adding the new cases, AP’s total Covid tally crossed 18.8 lakh.

However, on a positive note, 5,498 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries over 18.3 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 874, followed by West Godavari (493), Chittoor (488), Prakasam (350), Guntur (306), Kadapa (230), Nellore (221), Krishna (182), Anantapur (165), Visakhapatnam (156), Kurnool (117), Srikakulam (110) and Vizianagaram (105).

Except for Vizianagaram, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

Meanwhile, 45 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, swelling the southern state’s death toll to 12,706.

With 97,696 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 2.19 crore.