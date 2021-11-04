Andhra Pradesh: Applications invited for Hajj 2022

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Welfare Minister Amjad Basha on behalf of the AP Hajj Committee has invited applications from those who are willing to perform Hajj next year.

He disclosed that it is mandatory for the applicants to take two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine one month before they are scheduled to depart for Hajj.

The applicants will be shortlisted as per the directions from the Saudi Arabian government.

The applicants should submit their forms online on the official website of the Haj Committee of India.

Meanwhile, an executive officer of the Hajj Committee has said only the online forms will be accepted. The age of an applicant should not exceed 65 years, the official added.

The official said that the acceptance of the application forms has been started and the last date to submit the application forms is January 31, 2022.

For further information, one can make a call to the Andhra Pradesh Hajj Committee toll-free number 1800 425 7873.