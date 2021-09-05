Andhra Pradesh appoints 481 directors; Women get 52% posts

Vijaywada: Prioritising women and weaker sections of society, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday appointed 481 directors to 47 corporations, informed Chief Minister’s office.

As per the statement issued by the CMO, among the 481 appointments in 47 corporations, women were appointed on 52 per cent of the posts, and 58 per cent of the candidates hailed from the SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

“The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated time and time again that the upliftment and empowerment of women and downtrodden communities feature among the topmost priorities of the administration. The CM has ensured that this isn’t limited to mere lip service. Giving 52 per cent of the 481 posts of directors of 47 corporations announced today, to women and 58 per cent to candidates hailing from the SC/SC/BC and Minority communities, reflects the very same,” said CMO.

Further reiterating the government’s commitment towards the upliftment of minorities, CMO said nearly 60 per cent of posts in the state cabinet were given to candidates hailing from the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities.

“One Deputy Chief Minister post each has been given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Both the speakers of the Legislative Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. At least 50 per cent of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated by the present-day government belong to the BC community. Out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, a whopping 11 hail from the aforementioned communities,” it said.

The CMO added that the YSRCP government in the state has ensured that 50 per cent of all nominated posts and contracts are dedicated to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities and 50 per cent to women.

“At least 83 per cent of the permanent posts in village and ward secretariats secured by the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities. Out of 137 posts of chairmen of municipal corporations and Nagar Panchanayats, half were given to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities and a staggering 58 per cent (79) given to women,” it stated.