Andhra Pradesh: COVID-19 toll crosses 13,000 mark

Amaravati: The gross COVID-19 toll crossed the 13,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh as 16 deaths were reported on Sunday, the lowest in a day in over three months.

The state reported 2,665 fresh cases of coronavirus and 3,231 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

A health department bulletin put the total positives so far at 19,22,843, recoveries at 18,81,161 and toll 13,002.

The active cases slid further to 28,680, it added.

In 24 hours, East Godavari reported 529, Chittoor 353, West Godavari 293, Prakasam 285, Krishna 281 and Guntur 223 fresh cases.

SPS Nellore added 195, Kadapa 161, Visakhapatnam 112 and Anantapuramu 106, while Srikakulam logged 56, Vizianagaram 38 and Kurnool 33.

East Godavari registered four fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Chittoor and Guntur three each and Srikakulam two in a day.

Krishna, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam had one death each, while five districts did not report any fresh fatality.