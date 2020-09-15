Andhra Pradesh Covid toll crosses 5k mark, tally 5.83 lakh

Amaravati, Sep 16 : Andhra Pradesh Covid toll breached the 5,000 mark with 69 more deaths, even as the state has registered 8,846 new Coronavirus positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 5.83 lakh on Tuesday.

With the new deaths, state’s toll reached 5,041. Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of Covid deaths, 543, followed by Guntur (469), East Godavari (464), Kurnool (425) and others.

Meanwhile, East Godavari continues to report the highest number of infections, 1,423, and also the lone district to report more than 1,000 cases on Tuesday.

Prasksam district accounted for 979 infections, followed by West Godavari (955), Nellore (820), Srikakulam (678), Kadapa (661), Guntur (641), Visakhapatnam (574) and Chittoor (572) among others.

On Tuesday, Ananthapur district tally breached the 50,000 mark to reach 50,088 while East Godavari’s tally reached 79,643, the district with the highest cases.

Active cases in Prakasam dipped marginally to 13,655, district with the highest number of active cases.

On a positive note, 9,628 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Tuesday, propelling the total recoveries to reach 4.86 lakh.

Of the 5.83 lakh cases, active cases stand at 92,353.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.