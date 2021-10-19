Andhra Pradesh: ‘Dead’ woman accuses grandson of forgery

Hyderabad: A woman from Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday filed a complaint with the revenue divisional officer regarding a case of forgery.

The woman accused her grandson of forging documents, which pronounced her dead. The incident occurred at Issapalem village of Narasaraopet Mandal in Guntur district on Monday. The woman has been identified as Bandlamuri Venkayamma, who is 90 years old, but was declared dead on the land registration documents.

Venkayamma alleged that her grandson, Bandlamuri Kotaiah, forged the documents in order to acquire land worth Rs 20 crore, spread over nine acres, reported The Times of India. She further alleged that he grandson was aided by officials from the department and sought an inquiry into the matter. Relatives of the complainant accompanied her to the office where she submitted her ID proof along with other necessary documents while registering the complaint.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a rise in forgery cases as similar complaints were registered in AP’s Nellore district on October 6 where a 55-year- old farmer, Kamel Saheb, registered a complaint accusing his younger brother of forging fake documents in order to prove that he was dead to illegally acquire one acre of land for himself which was supposed to be equally divided between the two of them.

The officials are yet to take action in both the cases.