Andhra Pradesh govt to push centre for caste census

Amravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took several key decisions, including taking up caste census, allowing online ticketing platform, and formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department among others. It has also authorized the BC Welfare Minister to place a resolution in the State Assembly for requesting the Government of India to take up the caste census of backward classes while conducting the general census of 2021.

The Information & Public Relations minister Perni Venkatramiah aka Nani stated that the cabinet has approved the creation of 1285 posts in the Medical Health and Family Welfare department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban clinics, and 2190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses, and paramedical staff under Director of Medical Education aggregating 4,035 new posts in Health Department. The Minister said the state government had an aim of filling 41,000 vacancies in the Medical Health department and filled 26,917 posts in the last two and half years, and the remaining posts will be filled soon.

Nani mentioned that the government would initiate the Amma Vodi scheme in June 2022, instead of January 2022, and added that there is a condition that the students must have 75% of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme and also decided to give wide publicity to it. The cabinet also decided to release the funds under the welfare schemes twice a year in June and December, it has further decided to amend the Cinematography Act, which will allow online ticketing through a platform managed by AP State Film, Television & Theater Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets.

A decision to induct YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards function on November 1 every year coinciding with the formation day of Andhra Pradesh state. The Minister said the Cabinet has approved for delegation of power controller of legal metrology to the Animal Husbandry department to promote dairy farmers and the Palavelluva program. The government took a decision to extend the ban on the Maoists and other such organizations by one more year.

The cabinet also deliberated plans to set up a new fire station at P. Gannavaram Village in East Godavari district and allotted 19 posts to work in it. The Cabinet has approved to sign an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 700MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years, to supply nine-hour day time free power to the farming community on a sustainable basis. The Minister said the Cabinet has approved to allot 15 acres land to Sri Sarada Peetham at Kottavalasa Village in Bheemunipatnam Mandal of Vishakhapatnam district, 17.79 acres to Jaya Lakshmi Narasimha Sastry Gunduluru Trust at Bommaparthi village in Raptadu Mandal of Anantapur district, and also for the exchange of government land in Nagiri Constituency for Area Hospital.

Addressing the media, Nani stated that, Cabinet also approved for alienation of 50 acres to Silver Jubilee College at Dinnedevarapadu in Kurnool District and also for alienation of 7 acres to the Education department for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvidu of Krishna district and added that the Cabinet approved to transfer the rights to manage all Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Choultries/ Anna Satrams to Arya Vysya Community from Endowments Department.

Administration sanction has been approved for construction of fishing harbor at Vodarevu in Prakasam district and also approved to allot 130 of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Vishakhapatnam for setting up a 200 MV data Center park, Business Park, Skill university and Recreation center, with an estimated investment of 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved for construction of Lift Irrigation Schemes and Supply Channels to feed Minor Irrigation tanks in YSR Kadapa district from GNSS canal to HNSS canal through Kaletivagu Reservoir. The Cabinet approved for bringing an ordinance to convert JNTU K engineering college in Vizianagaram to JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram University, and also to set up Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district