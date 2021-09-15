Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasizes on women welfare schemes

Amravathi: Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy laid emphasis on women empowerment through YSR Asara and YSR Cheyutha schemes on Wednesday. The YSRCP leader deliberated over employment opportunities, the initiatives related to socio-economic development of women , for which the government will expedite the documentation process.

Officials were directed to ensure the clearance of outstanding loans as part of the two welfare schemes. The government has revived the zero interest on loans, which was previously canceled during the TDP government , said the chief minister during a review meeting held at the base camp here.

The YSRCP chief directed the officials to ensure spot documentations while providing loans for employment avenues, which contribute to economic growth. The CM directed officials to ensure the provision of loans worth Rs. 35,000 at an interest rate of 25 paise.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed the TDP government for misplacing the funds under the welfare schemes, as per the press release from the camp office.

Officials informed that over 8 lakh DWACRA groups were benefited under Aasara scheme, where the government has given Rs 6330.58 crore in the first tranche. They also said that the social audit on the list of beneficiaries for the second tranche has been completed and the lists have also been displayed in the village secretariats.

Similarly, through YSR Cheyutha in the first installment almost 3 lakh women have set up businesses like retail shops, rearing cattle, buffaloes, sheep, and goats. In the second phase, the government is aiming to create employment opportunities for 2, 21,598 women.

The chief minister said that, AP government is working to build partnerships with corporate such as Procter & Gamble, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Retail, Amul and Allana among others to ensure sustainable development.