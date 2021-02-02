Andhra Pradesh logs 104 new Covid cases, tally reaches 8.88L

Amaravati, Feb 2 : Andhra Pradesh reported 104 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s overall tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 147 persons recovered from the disease and two more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 27, followed by Krishna (25), Chittoor (17), Guntur (8), East Godavari (6), West Godavari (5) and Kadapa (4).

Among other places, Anantapur and Kurnool (3 each), Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram (2 each).

However, there was not even a single case reported from Prakasam.

Since the last few days, Krishna has been registering a high number of cases.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.73 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.44 per cent.

The state presently has 1,197 active cases.

With 23,309 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.31 crore.

