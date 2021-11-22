Andhra Pradesh: Naidu to tour flood-hit areas from Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day tour in the flood-hit areas in the state on the 23rd and 24th of November.



The opposition TDP, at the strategy committee meeting of the party’s important leaders, presided over by Naidu, on Monday slammed the ruling YSR Congress party government for failing to take up rescue and relief. “As per the official figures itself, over 34 people died and another 10 were missing. There were reports about a greater threat. On his part, CM Jaganmohan Reddy washed his hands of relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey by helicopter,” said the press note.



The Telugu Desam Party said that a huge loss of life, crops, and property was only caused because of the absence of prior warnings and committed efforts by the YSRCP Government. “The RTGS system was not properly used to rescue the people and farmers. As a responsible opposition party, the TDP would provide all possible support to the flood victims.” the press noted added.



The party leaders expressed exploration towards the ‘adamant attitude’ of Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the capital of Amaravati. They said that this is leading to a huge loss to the state as a whole and is causing a huge dent in the state revenues while job opportunities were also going to other States.

Taking strong objection to the YSRCP policies, the TDP asserted that people’s resentment was rising against the Jagan Reddy rule. Law and order situation has deteriorated to the lowest point. The general public was being put to a rule of terror with ruthless attacks and fabricated cases against all questioning voices. “The Kondapalli municipal poll was stopped even though there was a quorum. Once again, the lawless activities of the ruling YSRCP were exposed before the public,” the press note remarked.



The TDP meeting resolved to do free registrations to the houses of the poor beneficiaries’ within one month of coming to power in the next elections. “These houses were freely distributed to poor families since 1983. The government should not look at these houses along commercial lines. The poor beneficiaries need not pay for these registrations. Awareness should be created on this,” the press note said.