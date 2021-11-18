Andhra Pradesh: Several areas in Tirupati flooded due to rains

Hyderabad: Massive flooding occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) Tirupati due to the cyclone effect on Thursday. Both Tamil Nadu and AP saw heavy downpours in the last couple of weeks, leading to most major highways and roads getting flooded.

On Thursday, commuters and people on roads faced difficulties due to waterlogging and flooding. Everyday life in low lying areas went into total disarray because of water blocking basic movement as well. Flights were also diverted to nearby Bangalore and Hyderabad airports due to heavy rains.

Many citizens from Tirupati also took to Twitter to show the disruption in and around Tirupati due to the heaby rains.

Following heavy downpour both Ghat roads of #Tirupati which leads to Lord Venkateshwara Temple closed. Heavy rains continue to lash Tirupati. Several roads and residences inundated. One person washed away on ghat road. #TirupatiRains #Rains pic.twitter.com/lzZrOqxZqO — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) November 18, 2021

Due to the downpours, landslides were triggered on the Kanuma route to Tirumala. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) also closed the Papanasham route keeping in mind all the disruptions due to heavy showers. District collector Hari Narayanan also announced that schools across the Chittoor district will be closed until Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department put Chittoor and the adjacent coastal Nellore district under the Large excess rainfall category (blue) due to the ongoing situation, which is a result of depression over the Bay of Bengal.