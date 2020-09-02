Andhra Pradesh’s Covid tally crosses 4.55 lakh

Amaravati, Sep 2 : The spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued with the state reporting 10,392 new cases and 72 deaths on Wednesday.

For an eighth consecutive day, the state recorded over 10,000 cases, pushing the tally to 4,55,531.

With 72 fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 4,125. The state’s mortality rate is 0.91 per cent against the national average of 1.76 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh is the second worst-affected state in the country in terms of number of Covid cases. Maharashtra continued to top the list with over 8 lakh cases.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 12 fatalities were reported from Nellore district, 10 from Chittoor, nine from West Godavari and eight from Prakasam.

Six deaths each were recorded in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, four each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur, three in Vizianagaram, two in Kadapa and one in Kurnool.

Chittoor has the highest death toll at 439, followed by East Godavari (405), Guntur (387) and Kurnool (383).

During the last 24 hours, 1,199 cases were reported from East Godavari, pushing the district’s tally to 61,810, the highest in the state. As many as 1,124 cases were reported from Chittoor and 942 from Nellore.

The 24 hour period also saw 8,454 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,48,330, improving the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent. The average recovery rate for the country is 76.98 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state mounted to 1,03,076. East Godavari has a maximum 19,114 active cases, followed by 11,122 in Prakasam, 9,394 in Chittoor, 8,163 in Vizianagaram and 7,844 in Guntur.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 60,804 tests comprising 32,010 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 28,794 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 38,43,550 samples, the fourth-highest in the country. The state has conducted 71,977 tests per million against the national average of 31,966.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.