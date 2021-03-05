Andhra protests Vizag steel plant privatization

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government-endorsed state-wide bandh (strike) protesting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s (VSP) privatization took off on Friday.

“The Central government is selling away all public sector companies. This will badly affect the job prospects of people in the country,” said a woman protester from Eluru.

Likewise, another protester from Kurnool said the Centre is not even hesitating to sell away companies which are in profit, such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

He said this is a conspiracy to not let the downtrodden flourish in life and get jobs.

Across the state, many people protested at the APSRTC bus stations, carrying CITU flags and other banners.

APSRTC bus services have been stalled till 1 p.m., but when the transporter’s employees resume duty they will sport black badges.

On Thursday, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) and Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah declared the state government’s support for the bandh.

However, Venkatramaiah assured that public life will not be completely paralysed as health and emergency services will function as usual.