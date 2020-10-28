Andhra records 2,901 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.1 lakh

Amaravati, Oct 28 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 2,901 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.1 lakh, even as 4,352 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Tuesday.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections, 555, followed by East Godavari (464), Krishna (411), Guntur (385) and Chittoor (272).

Among other places, Anantapur and Prakasam (153 each), Kadapa (127), Visakhapatnam (106), Nellore (76), Srikakulam (73), Vizianagaram (71) and Kurnool (55).

With the new additions, Kurnool and Nellore districts are inching towards the 60,000 mark. Vizianagaram is close to 40,00 mark.

East Godavari leads the districts with 1.14 lakh cases while West Godavari trails it with 83,779 cases.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid toll to 6,625.

On adding the new deaths, Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest Covid toll in the southern state, 772.

However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continues in AP with 4,352 more recoveries.

So far, 7.77 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 27,300.

With 74,757 more tests, AP has tested 76.9 lakh samples for the virus in total.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.