Andhra records 2k more Covid cases, tally 8.38 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 6 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 2,410 new Covid positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 8.38 lakh, even as 2,452 more recoveries have outnumbered infections on Friday.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Guntur (323) Krishna and West Godavari (298 each), Chittoor (253) and Anantapur (161).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (142), Kadapa (132), Nellore (121), Prakasam (108), Vizianagaram (79), Srikakulam (71) and Kurnool (23).

With the new additions, Chittoor’s tally has crossed the 80,000 mark to reach 80,181 while Kurnool is inching towards the 60,000th mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.18 lakh.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of Coronavirus deaths to 6,768.

Chittoor continues to be the district which has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths, 792, and approaching the 800 mark.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries everyday.

On Thursday, 2,452 more patients recovered from the pandemic to outnumber infections and increase the total recoveries to 8.09 lakh.

Of the 8.38 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 21,825.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.