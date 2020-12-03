Andhra records 664 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.7 lakh

Amaravati, Dec 3 : Andhra Pradesh reported 664 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.7 lakh, even as 835 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Thursday.

Chittoor and Krishna districts accounted for the highest number infections in the past 24 hours, 105 each, followed by Visakhapatnam (73), Guntur (72) and West Godavari (70).

Among other places, East Godavari (67), Prakasam (40), Nellore (34), Anantapur (29), Kadapa (21), Kurnool and Vizianagaram (19 each) and Srikakulam (10).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

On Wednesday, 835 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.56 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.7 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 6,742.

With 63,049 more Covid tests, the total number of tests crossed the one crore mark to reach 1.02 crore.

Source: IANS

