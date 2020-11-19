Andhra registers 1k more Covid cases, tally 8.58 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 19 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 1,316 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.58 lakh, even as 1,821 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Thursday.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 227, followed by Guntur (206), Chittoor (198), Krishna (196) and Anantapur (60).

Among other places, Kadapa (58), Visakhapatnam (45), Prakasam (43), Nellore (40), Srikakulam (28), Vizianagaram (18) and Kurnool (14).

With the new additions, Kurnool’s tally crossed the 60,000-mark to reach 60,012 while East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,910. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 816.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day.

On Wednesday, 1,821 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.35 lakh. Of the total 8.58 lakh cases, the state presently has 16,000 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 75,165 samples, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 94.08 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.