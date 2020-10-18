Andhra registers 3k new Covid cases, tally 7.79 lakh

Amaravati, Oct 18 : Andhra Pradesh registered 3,676 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.79 lakh, even as 5,529 more patients recovered from virus to outnumber infections.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections, 567, followed by West Godavari (531), Chittoor (473), Prakasam (348), Krishna (308), Guntur (259) and others.

Meanwhile, 24 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,406.

In the past 24 hours, 5,529 more patients recovered from the virus, increasing the total recoveries to 7.3 lakh. The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in the southern state everyday.

Of the 7.79 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 37,102.

Source: IANS

