Andhra registers 6,133 new corona cases, over 7K recoveries

By News Desk 1Published: 1st October 2020 6:43 am IST
Amaravati, Sep 30 : Andhra Pradesh registered 6,133 new coronavirus infections, taking its total tally to 6.9 lakh cases, even as 7,075 more recoveries on Wednesday brought down the active cases to 58,445.

As usual, East Godavari accounted for the highest 983 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 97,174. Chittoor accounted for 925 new infections, followed by Anantapur (580), Guntur (498), West Godavari (464), Krishna (446), Nellore (415), and Srikakulam (362).

Hearteningly, West Godavari’s single-day cases halved to 464, compared with the earlier trend of around 900 infections.

In the past 24 hours, 48 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking Andhra’s COVID-19 death toll to 5,828.

