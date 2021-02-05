Andhra registers 97 more Covid cases, tally over 8.8 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 6th February 2021 1:11 am IST
Amaravati, Feb 5 : Andhra Pradesh reported 97 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its overall tally over 8.88 lakh, even as 179 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of cases at 25, followed by Krishna (11), Visakhapatnam (10), East Godavari (8), Guntur and Nellore (7 each), Kadapa, Anantapur, and West Godavari (6 each), Srikakulam (5), Prakasam (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Kurnool (1).

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.69 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s Covid tally to 7,158.

The state currently has 1,071 active cases.

With 33,876 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.32 crore.

