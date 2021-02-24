Andhra releases annual welfare calendar for FY2021-22

Amaravati, Feb 24 : The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released a ‘welfare calendar’ for the 2021-22 fiscal, listing all the schemes that will be implemented in each month of the year.

As per the calendar, launched by Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, the first phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and the Vasati Deevena, along with zero interest loans for farmers and women self-help groups will be provided in April.

In May, Phase I of the YSR Rythu Bharosa, Matsyaka Bharosa, diesel subsidy for fishermen and crop insurance for Kharif 2020 will be doled out.

In the following month of June, the YSR Cheyutha and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be implemented. The second phase of Jaganna Vidya Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestam and YSR Vahana Mitra will be provided in July.

In August, zero interest loans for farmers for Kharif 2020, industrial incentives to the MSME sector, Nethanna Nestham and compensation for Agrigold victims will be paid.

September will bring the scheme of YSR Asara while the second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jaganna Chedodu and Jagananna Thodu will be paid in October.

In November, the newly launched scheme of EBC Nestham, a financial scheme for women from upper castes, will be implemented.

December will see the implementation of the second phase of Jaganna Vasati Deevena, third phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and YSR law nestham.

In January 2022, the third phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Amma Vodi and enhancement of pension kanuka from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500 will be given.

February, the last month of FY2021-22, will see the implementation of the last tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

