Andhra reports 10K new Covid cases, tally 5.27 lakh

Amaravati, Sep 9 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 10,418 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 5.27 lakh, even as 9,842 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

“Across the state in the past 24 hours, 10,418 people have tested positive for coronavirus while 9,842 persons recovered from the disease,” said a health official.

Both the Godavari districts and Prakasham district reported more than 1,000 cases each — East Godavari (1,399), Prakasham (1,271) and West Godavari (1,134).

Among other places, Nellore accounted for 949 infections, followed by Chittoor (887), Ananthapur (801), Kadapa (785) and Guntur (707).

East Godavari district is battling the highest number of 71,085 cases, out of which 13,151 are active, while Prakasham accounts for the highest number of active cases at 14,717.

Meanwhile, 73 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 4,634.

On a positive note, 9,842 persons have recovered from the virus, swelling the total number of recoveries to 4.25 lakh.

Of the 5.27 lakh cases, the number of active cases in the state stands at 97,271.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the officials to enable all the government hospitals to conduct coronavirus test, starting from the primary health centres (PHCs).

