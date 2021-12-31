Kadapa: Schools to face penalty if students attend class without masks

Kadapa: The schools in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh will face a penalty of Rs. 1000 if students attend classes without wearing masks.

As per a circular issued by the District Educational officer of YSR District, Kadapa P. Sailaja, both the school management and headmasters would be fined in case of a violation.

Apart from it, the Deputy Educational Officers and Mandal Educational Officers have been directed to start a campaign in all schools to create awareness about wearing masks.

Mask rule in schools in Telangana

Students of the schools in Telangana must have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc.

In public places, it is mandatory to wear masks. Those violating the rule will face a penalty of Rs 1,000.