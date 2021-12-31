Kadapa: Schools to face penalty if students attend class without masks

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 31st December 2021 10:52 am IST
colleges in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Kadapa: The schools in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh will face a penalty of Rs. 1000 if students attend classes without wearing masks.

As per a circular issued by the District Educational officer of YSR District, Kadapa P. Sailaja, both the school management and headmasters would be fined in case of a violation.

Apart from it, the Deputy Educational Officers and Mandal Educational Officers have been directed to start a campaign in all schools to create awareness about wearing masks.

MS Education Academy

Mask rule in schools in Telangana

Students of the schools in Telangana must have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc.

In public places, it is mandatory to wear masks. Those violating the rule will face a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button