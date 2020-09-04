Andhra sees highest single-day spike of 10,766 Covid cases

Amaravati, Sep 4 : Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases as 10,766 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the total tally in the state to 4,76,506, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra, health officials said.

As many as 76 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 4,276.

The media bulletin by the State Command Control Room showed that the pandemic continued to spread across all 13 districts of the state.

East Godavari remained the worst affected district with 1,405 new cases. The state also accounts for the maximum cumulative cases at 64,305. Officials said 1,270 new cases were recorded in Nellore and 1,256 in Prakasam. In Chittoor district, 970 more people tested positive while 924 more cases were recorded in West Godavari.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, nine deaths each were reported from Chittoor and Prakasam districts while eight fatalities each were reported from Guntur, Kadapa and Nellore.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari saw six deaths each. Five people died in Krishna, four in Srikakulam, three in Anantapur and two each in Kurnool and Vizianagaram.

In terms of the cumulative death toll, Chittoor tops the list of districts with 457 deaths, followed by East Godavari (421) and Guntur (404).

The 24-hour period also saw 12,334 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,70,163, improving the recovery rate to 76.68 per cent. The average recovery rate for the country is 77.15 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state came down slightly to 1,02,067. East Godavari has a maximum 16,809 active cases, followed by 12,651 in Prakasam, 9,270 in Chittoor, 8,540 in Vizianagaram and 7,805 in Guntur.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 59,919 tests comprising 29,102 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 30,817 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far tested 39,65,694 samples, the fourth highest in the country. The state has conducted 74,264 tests per million against the national average of 33,655.

Source: IANS

