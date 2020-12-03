Andhra Speaker not enforcing Covid preventive measures: Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 3 : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N/ Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that state Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam was not enforcing Covid preventive measures in the House.

Cautioning that the negligence is posing a serious risk to all the MLAs and MLCs who were attending the winter session, he noted that when the Parliament was taking exceptional safeguards by erecting partitions between members for protection, Seetharam was not caring for anybody’s health.

“From the beginning, the ruling YSRCP leaders from the Chief Minister to Ministers to the MLAs were behaving recklessly thereby posing a greater risk to public health,” he alleged.

Referring to Karumuri Nageswara Rao, a ruling party MLA who recently contracted the virus, Naidu said he recommended all his party leaders to go on self quarantine.

“Almost all the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs were also not wearing masks or observing social distance in utter disregard for the general health of everyone,” he claimed.

Instead of acting like a custodian, he said the Speaker was not bothering at all in taking precautionary measures.

“The CM and his party leaders were brutally negligent from the beginning in respect of fighting the virus epidemic. They did not learn any lessons but also behaved atrociously when Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao died due to infection,” he alleged.

Source: IANS

