Andhra to conduct its T20 league from Oct 22 in a bio-bubble

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Following in the footsteps of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mumbai that have hosted their T20 leagues over the last few years, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday announced its inaugural T20 competition.

The 33-match long tournament, to be played between October 22 and November 8 at the RDT Sports Complex in Anantapur, will however feature only Andhra players in a bio-bubble.

“Ninety players will feature in the competition. They will include our Ranji and age-group players,” CR Mohan, a senior official of the Andhra Cricket Association, told IANS.

Covid-19 measures are being taken.

“The players will undergo tests from Friday, October 16 and only those testing negative will be allowed to enter the bio-bubble created inside the sports complex. Once inside, they will not be allowed to come out,” Mohan explained.

“Since there has been no cricketing activity for more than 6 months this tournament will provide much-needed game time for the best players in Andhra and also to prospective and aspiring players,” said a statement from the ACA.

The tournament is being sponsored by Twentieth Century Media (TCM) and will be live-streamed in ‘Fan Code’ app which is a streaming platform for ‘Dream XI’. There would be live English commentary for the matches.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.