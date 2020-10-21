Andhra to offer Rs 10K instant aid in accidental deaths

Amaravati, Oct 21 : The Andhra Pradesh government will disburse Rs 10,000 as immediate financial assistance to the kin people succumbing to accidents.

“Immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to families of those who die in accidents,” Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while launching the ‘YSR BIMA’ insurance scheme.

To claim the accidental death financial assistance, the bereaved family can reach out to the village secretariat, a grassroots level governance system aimed at decentralisation.

On Wednesday, Reddy officially launched the ‘YSR BIMA’, an insurance scheme for as many as 1.4 crore breadwinners in the unorganised sector, who will receive insurance money in the event of untimely death or permanent disability.

After launching the scheme, the Chief Minister personally handed over insurance cover to a few beneficiaries.

Under the YSR BIMA, eligible people in the age bracket of 18 to 50 years will receive Rs 5 lakh in the event of accidental death or permanent disability.

Likewise, eligible people in the age bracket of 51 to 70 years will receive Rs 3 lakh for similar losses.

In case of a breadwinner’s natural death in the age group of 18 to 50 years, the insurance scheme will offer Rs 2 lakh.

Likewise, eligible people between 18 and 70 years will receive Rs 1.5 lakh in the event of partial permanent disability due to an accident.

“The government assures that the claim amount will be deposited into the linked bank account within 15 days of the claim being made,” read an official government statement.

The state government will fund the YSR BIMA, the premium of which is estimated to be Rs 510 crore currently.

The CM said the amount is expected to go up further as the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase within a few days, once the bank accounts of some of the eligible people are operationalised.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.