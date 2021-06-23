Andhra tourist places to open from Thursday

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 23rd June 2021 6:45 pm IST
Representative Image Photo: Srinivas Mulpuri/ Unsplash

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is all set to reopen tourist attractions in the state from Thursday. “All tourist places in the state should reopen from Thursday,” said Tourism Minister Mutthamsetty Srinivas on Wednesday after reviewing the tourism sector at the Secretariat.

The Minister called for popularizing the prominence of AP tourist attractions across major cities in India through roadshows.

According to Srinivas, the tourism department’s Blue Bay hotel at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam will be developed with Rs 164 crore.

Likewise, the minister said that there should be no room for corruption in the tourism department.

