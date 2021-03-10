Andhra’s active cases climb to 1,064 : Health officials

Amaravati, March 10 : Andhra Pradesh’s active Covid-19 cases mounted to 1,064 on Wednesday, health officials said.

The state logged 120 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 93 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 35, followed by Krishna (25), Visakhapatnam (17) and Kadapa (10).

Among other places, Nellore (9), Guntur (6), East Godavari (5), Anantapur (4), Srikakulam (3) and Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram (2 each).

No infection was reported from West Godavari district.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.21 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 7,177.

