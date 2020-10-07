‘Andhra’s ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ scheme to distribute school kits

By Sruthi VibhavariUpdated: 8th October 2020 4:29 pm IST
BJP’s Kanna declares war against Jagan’s capital shifting plan

Amaravati: In a bid to arrest the school dropout rate in government schools and encourage active student participation in learning, the Andhra Pradesh government will distribute kits to school-going children under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ scheme on Thursday.

Over  43 lakh students studying in government-run schools of Andhra Pradesh will be given the kits that will comprise three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, a belt and a school bag. “ This being COVID time, every student will also be supplied with three face masks. Each kit is worth Rs. 1600,” said  Devulapalli Amar, national media advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in a statement on Wednesday.

READ:  Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan meets Modi, discusses pending state issues

AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme at Punapadu government school in Krishna district on Thursday. This scheme aims to put an end to the earlier practice of erratic and non- supply of books, uniform and other essentials to students, said a statement from the government.

“The YSRCP government has already taken up an ambitious program of Nadu-Nedu for completely transforming the infrastructure in government schools in the next three years. One-third of the government-run schools have been taken up under the scheme and thousands of crores have already been spent for the purpose. The remaining schools will be covered in the next two academic years,” Amar said.

READ:  Andhra Pradesh CM announces MSP for 24 agri products

Meanwhile, the Jagan government in November last year mooted the proposal to make English medium education compulsory from classes I to VI in primary, upper primary and high schools under all managements from 2020-21. It was to be gradually extended to each further class from the next consequent academic years. However, the Andhra High Court quashed the government’s order. “The choice of selecting the medium should be left to the students and hence, the existing Telugu medium schools should continue,” the court said in April.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sruthi VibhavariUpdated: 8th October 2020 4:29 pm IST
Back to top button