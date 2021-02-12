Anganwadis on four-step route to modernisation

New Delhi, Feb 12 : Four steps have been taken for modernisation of Anganwadi centres and upgrading facilities there, Parliament was told on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that revised joint guidelines were issued by the her ministry as well as the Ministries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj for construction of 4 lakh Anganwadi Centres (AWC) buildings across the country under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in convergence with Anganwadi Services.

The second step is that under the Swachhta Action Plan, Rs 10,000 per AWC is provided for drinking water facilities and Rs 12,000 per AWC for toilet facilities.

The third step is sanction of grants for the purchase of water filters, furniture and equipments, etc, and the fourth is for provision of smart phones to anganwadi workers (AWWs) for efficient service delivery, the Minister said.

During the pandemic and the lockdown, all anganwadi centres across the country were were closed, but to ensure continuous nutritional support to beneficiaries, AWWs and helpers distributed supplementary nutrition at the doorsteps of beneficiaries once in 15 days.

Also, workers and anganwadi helpers have been assisting the local administration in community surveillance, creating awareness as well as other work assigned to them from time to time, she added.

