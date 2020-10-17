Anil Kapoor calls Sanjay Kapoor his ‘younger, brighter, fun-ner version’

Mumbai, Oct 17 : Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a quirky message for his younger brother, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who turned 55 on Saturday.

Kapoor shared a hilarious video on his verified Twitter account where he and Sanjay can be seen looking at each other and then looking away repeatedly.

“To the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of me… Happy Birthday #SanjayKapoor! When the situation allows, let’s get away for a family vacation. Have a great day brother! Love you!” he captioned the video.

Actress Malaika Arora also shared a birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s uncle Sanjay.

“Happy happy birthday darling Sanj. Happy Birthday the youngest, most good looking and energetic Kapoor,” Malaika wrote on her verified Instagram stories.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.