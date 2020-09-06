Anil Kapoor enjoying weekend getaway in Alibaug

Mumbai, Sep 6 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday visited Alibaug.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.

“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.

Sporting a white shirt and blue denims, Anil looks young and refreshing.

His pictures have left his fans in awe of his looks .

“You look so young,” a user commenting.

“You are ageing backwards for sure,” another one wrote.

Before heading to Alibaug, Anil took to his Insta Story and posted a picture of himself wearing a mask.

“Mask check,” he wrote.

On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.