Anil Kapoor enjoying weekend getaway in Alibaug

Mumbai, Sep 6 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday visited Alibaug.
Taking to Instagram, he posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.
“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.
Sporting a white shirt and blue denims, Anil looks young and refreshing.
His pictures have left his fans in awe of his looks .
“You look so young,” a user commenting.
“You are ageing backwards for sure,” another one wrote.
Before heading to Alibaug, Anil took to his Insta Story and posted a picture of himself wearing a mask.
“Mask check,” he wrote.
On the work front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht”.
