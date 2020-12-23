Anil Kapoor: Like to believe that my father lives on in me

Mumbai, Dec 23 : Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has penned a note in memory of his father, late producer Surinder Kapoor, on his birth anniversary, saying he continues to live on in his mind and heart.

The actor took to Instagram to share his note along with a black and white picture.

“I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognise as his — loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy,” Anil wrote.

He continued: “Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children – faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives.”

“Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always,” he concluded.

The actor is currently shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, and also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

