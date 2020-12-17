Anil Vij’s condition stable, responding to treatment: Bulletin

Chandigarh, Dec 17 : The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, is stable and he is responding to treatment, a bulletin issued by the hospital said on Thursday.

In the bulletin, Medical Superintendent A.K. Dubey said that all investigations as per the protocol have been done and the results are satisfactory.

“Vij is maintaining vitals parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support. He is well rested and a team of doctors examined him during morning rounds,” said the statement.

On Tuesday, Vij was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in a critical condition. Vij was admitted to Medanta in the evening from the Haryana government’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where he was admitted on Saturday and had received convalescent plasma therapy. The institute had stated that Vij had moderate Covid-19 with bilateral viral pneumonia. Earlier, he was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala district.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.