Ankita Lokhande to get married next month, details inside

Mumbai: The wedding season in the telly and film industry is on hype! After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, now television actress Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain.

Ankita will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime beau Vicky in December. According to the latest report in Times Of India, the couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, have zeroed down their wedding venue in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities will take place on December 12, 13, 14 and invitations have already been sent to their close friends and relatives, the report said. However, fans are waiting for an official announcement from Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for quite some time now. Their mushy pictures on Instagram proves the love they share for each other. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him near the sea. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha.”

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ankita Lokhande is best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta. She was paired opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput on the show, who played the role of Manav. It was during this time that the two started dating. Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput had dated for a long time before calling it quits in 2016. The second season which is currently airing has Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. Ankita was also seen in the Bollywood movie Baaghi 3.