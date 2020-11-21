Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared ‘mischievous’ vibes while shooting ‘Taish’

Mumbai, Nov 21 : Actor Ankur Rathee has an interesting anecdote recalling his experience of working with Jim Sarbh.

Ankur played Jim’s brother in Bejoy Nambiar’s recent release, “Taish”, which dropped digitally as a web series as well as a film.

“In rehearsals, we would think of something mischievous, smile at each other and throw the scene on its feet and test it out! Such exploration continued on set. We would constantly go off script, and as Bejoy kept rolling we would bounce off each other’s absurd impulses. Jim reminded me that in our search for authenticity and spontaneity we can have so much fun,” said Ankur.

It has been an eventful year for him so far, having worked with filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha, Nagesh Kukunoor and Bejoy Nambiar. The common factor among these creative artistes, he says, is that they welcome new ideas.

Ankur worked in Sinha’s critically-acclaimed “Thappad” besides Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish” in 2020, while his work with Kukukoor is in the process.

Asked about one of the best lesson he picked from these filmmakers, he replied: “Instead of focusing on what makes them different, I’ll share an amazing quality they have in common. Anubhav, Bejoy, and Nagesh create a collaborative space that empowers artistes to be storytellers. They have a clear vision but also welcome new ideas,” Ankur said.

“They don’t assume they have all the answers but want to explore the questions with you. It takes self-assurance and humility to allow others to share in the storytelling,” he added.

