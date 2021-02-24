Anniversary special: Throwback to Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s wedding in 1999, see pics

Mumbai: One of the most powerful couples of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today. The couple tied knot on February 24, 1999 and are now the doting parents of Nysa and Yug Devgn. Apart from just keeping themselves away from limelight, Ajay and Kajol are undoubtedly among the most non-controversial celebs in the film industry in the current times.

To make the day extra special, the Singham actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of a customised wine bottle. It has the words “Bottled in 1999. Only Edition” written on it.

Meanwhile, Kajol shared a throwback picture of with husband Ajay Devgn and wrote, “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you!- Anonymous & Me#22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways”.

How Kajol and Ajay Devgn met

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. Earlier, they were not good friends as Kajol found Ajay weird. On Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor shared her first impression of Ajay was, “Who’s this guy? What kind of a personality does he have? He sits in one corner and smokes like a chimney and even doesn’t speak to anybody.”

But, eventually, Kajol’s impression of Ajay changed, and the two became thick friends. The couple started dating in 1997 and and later got married in 1999 in a traditional Maharshtrian style. Since Ajay Devgn is media-shy, he chose to have an intimate wedding ceremony on the terrace of his house.

As the couple celebrates their 22nd marriage anniversary today, let’s take a look at a few photos from their ‘terrace wedding’.

Kajol, Ajay’s wedding pictures







Ajay Devgn and Kajol during their private wedding in Mumbai