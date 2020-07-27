Another demolition? Future of Osmania General Hospital at risk

By Afreen Pervez

Hyderabad: After taking down the old Secretariat building, Telangana government has decided to annihilate Osmania General Hospital. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who once sang praises of Hyderabad history, is now completely neglecting the historical significance of Nizam built establishments.

Hyderabad: Flooded floor of Osmania General Hospital due to drainage system failure, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI15-07-2020_000144B)





It is not too far that the twin city of glorifying structures will only become another tech hub with no other importance. There was a time when Telangana CM revered Nizams for Hyderabad history and condemned people with antithetical desires. But now it seems as if the ‘secular CM’ is on the footsteps of right wing, whose sole aim is to ‘rectify’ the Indian history.

A change of heart?

Mr Rao, while being an admirer of the city that was sculpted by Nizams, has now decided to flatten its old buildings one by one. Rao, on June 27, laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building after the old building was demolished. Two Nizam built mosques and a temple inside the Secretariat were also turned into ruins.

On June 19, Mr Rao had announced that the government had decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Bison Polo Ground.