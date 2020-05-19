Another Indian expat in UAE fired for Islamophobic post

Abu Dhabi: Another Indian expat in UAE has joined a list of persons who have either been fired or suspended over their Islamophobic posts on social media, a media report said.

Indian expat in UAE fired over Facebook post

Originally from Chapra, Bihar, Brajkishore Gupta was fired without notice for his post on Facebook by employer Stevin Rock, a mining company headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, said the Gulf News report on Monday.

“This isolated incident involving a junior employee was investigated and dealt with immediately resulting in the termination without notice of this person’s employment with Stevin Rock,” the company’s business development and exploration manager Jean-Francois Milian told Gulf News on Sunday.

“Our company policy supports the direction of the UAE Government in promoting tolerance and equality and strongly renouncing racism and discrimination and we have sent communications to all of our employees irrespective of their religious or ethnic background reminding them that any such behaviour is unacceptable and will lead to immediate dismissal,” said Milian.

Ambassadors warned Indian expats in UAE

Both the former and current Indian Ambassadors to the UAE have warned their countrymen about the consequences of violating the UAE’s strict hate speech laws.

In May, at least three Indian expats were fired or suspended in the UAE over such hate posts, said the Gulf News report.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.