Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A man from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.

“One person, who had tested positive and was from Alwar, has died,” Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said

He had also suffered a brain stroke in the past, Singh said.

Further details are awaited.

This is the third coronavirus death in Rajasthan. Earlier two persons suffering from coronavirus had died in Bhilwara district but officials have maintained that they were suffering from other health issues also.

Source: PTI

