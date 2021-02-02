Another UP MLA gets threat calls from Pak

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 2 : A day after the Etawah MLA Sarita Bhadauria received threat messages from numbers with Pakistan code, Moradabad BJP MLA, Ritesh Gupta and his family, have also been threatened with similar calls.

The MLA has given a complaint to the Galsheed police and demanded legal action against the unknown accused.

The MLA said that he received threatening calls through mobile internet audio and video calls on WhatsApp.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kumar Anand said that a detailed probe has been launched by the police and cybercrime team.

In his complaint, the MLA claimed that an unknown person made repeated calls on his WhatsApp number on Sunday and threatened to harm him and his family.

The caller also used foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A case has been registered in this regard and security arrangements have been beefed up at the MLA’s residence.

Ritesh Gupta told reporters, “Repeated calls were made by some unidentified person on my WhatsApp on Sunday. Later, video calls were also made from the same number. The person threatened to kill me and my family. The man was using foul language against our Prime Minister. Threatening text messages were also sent to my phone.”

According to Moradabad SP (City), details are being collected. It is yet to be ascertained whether this was a prank or there is a larger conspiracy, he added.

Galshaheed SHO, Moradabad, Ajeet Roria said, “An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC.”

