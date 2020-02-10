Anti-CAA: Jamia protesters continue march despite Police warning

A+ A-

New Delhi: With women leading the protests, the anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament began on Monday.

The police urged the Jamia students to restrict the protest to the university as permission for the march to Parliament had been rejected.

The protesters meanwhile, remained adamant about continuing the march.

“Your permission to march has been denied, I request you to protest around this area only and not march ahead,” said Upendra Singh, SHO of Jamia Nagar police station.

The protesters though said, “It is our right to march to Parliament, we will continue the march ahead.”

Meanwhile, the police force has been deployed with tear gas and water cannons just a walking distance from Jamia, near Holy Family hospital.

Meanwhile, the march started about an hour late due to ongoing exams in the university.

The protesters raised slogans of “Aeen ke dum pe march karenge” (We will march with power from the Constitution).

The security forces have also put up multiple layers of barricades along the way.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A similar march on January 30 had created a controversy after a man raising pro-CAA slogans opened fire injuring a protesting student.