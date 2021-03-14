Antilia bomb scare case: NIA arrests Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Mumbai: In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive laden SUV found near Antilia, industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home.

“Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani’s house) on 25th February 2021,” said an official statement of NIA.

The API was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

The arrest was made minutes before midnight, after the NIA grilled Vaze for over 12 hours since Saturday morning.

Hiren

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

Pre-arrest bail plea

Earlier, the cop had filed a pre-arrest bail application under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in a court in neighbouring Thane district.

However, the session court posted the plea for hearing on March 19 and directed the investigating officer to file his affidavit in reply.

On Wednesday, Vaze, accused by Hiran’s wife of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch.

