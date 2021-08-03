Anu Malik trends after Israel bags gold at Olympics; Know why

Mumbai: Music composer and reality TV show judge Anu Malik recently started trending on social media after Israel won its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The reason behind this is what makes it interesting. After Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics, as is a ritual, the country’s flag was raised and their national anthem Hatikvah was played. However, desi Twitter had a field day making memes and cracking hilarious jokes after it realized that the Anu Malik-composed song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the film Diljale is actually copied from Israel’s national anthem Hatikvah.

#AnuMalik actually copied the Israeli National Anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh Song from #Diljale (1996) ??? pic.twitter.com/u3rGHlBNDF — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) August 2, 2021

The patriotic song, released in 1996, was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan which featured Ajay Devgn. After Hatikvah was played, several internet users took to Twitter and criticized Anu Malik for plagiarising the tune of Israel’s national anthem.

Several Twitter users called out the music composer for blatantly copying a country’s national anthem.

When Fans came to Know the Song of The Movie Diljale 🎶Mera Mulk Mera Des🎶 Composed by Anu Malik was Inspired by Israel's National Anthem,Fans to #AnuMalik 😿 pic.twitter.com/jvt4AiWNne — Tadkamarkey 2.0 🇮🇳 (@AnilPil63050188) August 1, 2021

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

There are total 193 countries in the world.



So Anu Malik still has chance to make another 192 songs!#AnuMalik — Biduuu! (@Jackiebidu) August 2, 2021

This is not the first time that the composer was accused of plagiarism. The music composer has been in the headlines on several occasions for blatantly copying famous songs from Egypt, UK, Spain and Italy.

His song Dil Mera Churaya Kyun from Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) is plagiarised from Last Christmas by Wham! The song is picturized on Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Another plagiarism row of Malik surrounds Raja ko Rani Se Pyar from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. The song seems inspired by the theme song of Godfather (1972).