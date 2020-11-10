Anup Soni joins Ayesha Jhulka in fight for animal rights

Mumbai, Nov 9 : Actor Anup Soni has joined Ayesha Jhulka’s movement for the wellbeing of animals. The actress has started an online campaign demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

Jhulka’s dog Rocky was allegedly killed at her farmhouse in Lonavala by her caretaker a while back. The accused was arrested, and granted bail within hours.

“It is sheer madness if we do not value the lives of those that cannot fight for their rights,” said the actor while talking about his decision.

“The caretaker who killed my Rocky and tried to pass it off as drowning is out on bail. We all saw the inhumanity in Noorie rape. But Rocky and Noorie are merely those that came out. Thousands of others suffer at our hands. We need stringent punishment for putting an end to crimes against animals,” said Jhulka, who is associated with Society For Animal Safety, India.

To this, animal welfare activist Nitesh Khare said: “Each of us needs to speak out. It is high time. We need to stop being mute spectators, watching animal cruelty and thinking a comment on Facebook is all it takes to express solidarity.”

