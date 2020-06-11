Anurag Kashyap was scared of this ‘gentle giant’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Action director Sunil Rodrigues is best known for his collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Be it ” Dilwale” or “Simmba” and the upcoming “Sooryavanshi”, Rodrigues has been a part of many action projects by the filmmaker. And now, the tall, muscular man seems to have become director Anurag Kashyap’s favourite, too.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag penned a lengthy post for Rodrigues, sharing how he was scared to work with him in “Mukkazabaz” initially and how the latter helped him to shoot a bank robbery scene in his latest film, “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai”.

“Another gentle giant .. the man who helps Rohit Shetty fly those cars has also an another side to him .. a slice of realism .. first time I met him he was so intimidating .. so tall, broad built, muscular. He came on the sets of ‘Mukkabaaz’ on second schedule after Vikram Dahiya was indisposed after the first schedule. I was scared, I was like that he is so used to doing big budget, massive action sequences , how will he do more realistic , smaller sequences .. but he not just did it with so much finesse he and Vikram won the Filmfare for the action for Mukkabaaz,” Anurag wrote.

He added: “Then on Choked, a film that actually has no action sequences, we needed to do the crowd scenes, and the chaotic bank opening sequences right, we also did not want anyone to fall or get hurt or get wounded during the bank stampede, and also look believable. The bank robbery scene, which was to be done so simply and not like the ones we see in films, and he again made it all even simpler.”

“He speaks so softly that you will almost feel that someone else is subbing for him when he talks,” Anurag shared.

Last year, Akshay Kumar uploaded a photograph on Instagram with Rodrigues, the action director of ‘”Sooryavanshi”.

“When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. ‘Sooryavanshi’ giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month,” Akshay captioned the image in which he along with Rohit Shetty, actor Vivan Bhathena and others are seen pointing their guns at Rodrigues.

Source: IANS

